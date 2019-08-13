(Bloomberg) -- Henkel AG reported disappointing second-quarter profit and cut its full-year sales guidance as the German maker of Persil laundry detergent and Schwarzkopf shampoo stepped up marketing efforts to counter competition from rivals including Procter & Gamble Co.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 9% to 846 million euros ($947 million). Analysts had predicted 869 million euros on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue could be between flat and 2% growth this year, down from an earlier prediction of 2% to 4%, Henkel added.

Henkel has been fighting a price war in parts of Europe for over a year now as competitors boosted marketing for products like washing detergent and shampoo. Earnings at the laundry and homecare division fell 5% in the second quarter.

The weakness in that market has come to define Chief Executive Officer Hans Van Bylen’s term, and will be a focus for him as he eyes the end of his contract in 2021. When he became CEO in 2016, Van Bylen focused on growing Henkel through large purchases including U.S. detergent maker Sun Products Corp., a purchase aimed at P&G’s home market.

The company’s adhesive unit, which makes industrial glues and is usually the stalwart division when beauty and laundry earnings are weak, has been struggling from weak sales in China. Trade conflicts and tariffs have slowed down orders from manufacturers in the region, capping growth to 2% in the quarter.

Henkel reiterated guidance for an EBIT margin of between 16% and 17%.

A call for analysts will take place at 9:00 a.m. local time. Investors will look for details on how the company’s planned turnaround for laundry and beauty are progressing.

