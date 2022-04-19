(Bloomberg) -- German chemicals maker Henkel AG will exit its business activities in Russia, joining a parade of companies leaving the country over the war in Ukraine.

Henkel will work closely with its teams in Russia to ensure an orderly process, the Dusseldorf-based manufacturer said in a statement Tuesday. The financial impact of the decision can’t be quantified at this time, the company added.

Henkel’s 2,500 employees in Russia will continue to be employed and paid. The move comes hours after carmaker Stellantis NV announced plans to halt production at a van factory outside Moscow.

Stellantis Idles One of Russia’s Last Auto Plants Left Running

The war has spurred an exodus of international companies from the Russian market. It’s also stymied local manufacturing because the lengthening list of sanctions makes it difficult to source key components. Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Ford Motor Co. have suspended operations at factories in the country.

