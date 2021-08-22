(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan has never had a wetter hour, at least since Ulysses S. Grant was president.

Tropical Storm Henri poured 1.9 inches (48 millimeters) of rain on New York City’s Central Park between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday as it swirled past on its way to Rhode Island, making it the wettest 60 minutes on record there dating to 1869, the National Weather Service said.

The downpour also set a new mark for the rainiest Aug. 21 on record.

Nearly 4.5 inches fell over the course of the day. The all-time record was on Sept. 23, 1882, when a whopping 8.3 inches of rain fell.

