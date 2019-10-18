(Bloomberg) -- The founder and former chief executive officer of Hercules Capital became the second parent in as many days to say he would change his plea to guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Manuel Henriquez and his wife, Elizabeth, were accused of taking part in the test-cheating part of corrupt admissions strategist Rick Singer’s scam, which also included bribing college athletic coaches to get his wealthy clients’ children a sure place in elite colleges from Stanford to Georgetown to Yale. Elizabeth Henriquez, who like her husband pleaded not guilty, hasn’t indicated she is changing her plea.

On Thursday, prosceutors said Douglas Hodge, the former Pimco chief, will plead guilty.

