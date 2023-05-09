Here Are 11 Key Takeaways From the Sohn Investment Conference

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the the key takeaways from Sohn Investment Conference 2023, which was held virtually Tuesday:

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman outlined sweeping ideas about how artificial intelligence will transform jobs, lives and society. But he seemed mostly unperturbed by the potential consequences. He nodded to the idea that children could have more AI pals than human friends at some point in the future, but he didn’t have much to say about how that might affect a young person’s mental health. He also dismissed some of the people fretting over safety of an AI-enabled future, saying they “seem to just spend most of their day on Twitter.” He added that more people will be needed “to do the technical work to make these systems safe.”

The competition in AI became fierce in a short time, and Altman conceded that Alphabet Inc.’s Google is “doing a good job,” in contrast to Meta Platforms Inc.’s approach, which he called “confused at best.” He’s not getting caught up in the competition, though: Altman said ChatGPT is the only AI product he uses daily.

Stanley Druckenmiller said that he thinks the US economy is teetering on the edge of a recession and predicted a hard landing: The downturn will occur at some point during the current quarter — even earlier than he previously expected. Even so, he sees “unbelievable opportunities” in the next couple of years, and pointed to copper, US housing, biotech and AI as some of the bright spots.

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn said he’s bullish on Vitesco Technologies Group, a German company that’s seen as a major beneficiary of the electric-vehicle boom. Einhorn didn’t disclose the name of the company he was pitching until the end of his presentation. After his revelation, Vitesco’s American depositary receipts climbed.

Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Karen Karniol-Tambour covered subjects ranging from China’s rise to AI’s potential to what she sees going on with markets and more. She said that she thinks the stock market suggests there’s going to be a modest — “pretty contained” — economic slowdown, and that that alone could give the Federal Reserve room to ease. She said that US stocks were overrated because if there is a recession, then the market could see a selloff. But she added that there are lots of things that are underrated, including Japan, emerging markets and gold.

Divya Nettimi, founder and chief investment officer of Avala Global, pitched Sony Group Corp., saying the the Tokyo-based firm’s most impactful businesses are gaming, image sensors and music. She said the stock is “misunderstood by the Street,” and it could rise 50% through the end of fiscal year 2024.

SurgoCap Partners founder Mala Gaonkar pitched London Stock Exchange Group as a data-services play. She said the firm is poised to benefit from the “golden era” of fixed income amid high interest rates.

Rubric Capital’s David Rosen pitched Talen Energy, which is about to emerge from bankruptcy. Rosen said Talen’s crown jewel is Susquehanna, a nuclear reactor that’s fundamental to the US energy transition, and the company is posed to be a beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Boxer Capital CEO and co-founder Aaron Davis touted cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc, citing the company’s “impressive” pipeline.

Scott Goodwin, co-founder of Diameter Capital Partners, said Level 3’s secured and unsecured bonds is a long position in his credit-focused firm’s portfolio. Level 3 has a manageable debt load and more favorable revenue mix than other communications firms, he said.

Andrew Weiss, founder of Weiss Asset Management, said he likes Korean holding companies SK Square Co., Samsung C&T Corp., and LG Corp. Governance issues may be weighing on those stocks, but Weiss said those concerns are probably overstated.

