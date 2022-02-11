Here Are Michelin’s 16 Newest Picks for the Best-Value Restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland

(Bloomberg) -- The Michelin Guide has bestowed 16 new awards for value and quality to restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland, ranging from a pub in West Sussex to a modern restaurant in a coastal Irish town.

Restaurants receiving the Bib Gourmand award — named for Bibendum, the Michelin man — range from Russell Norman’s Brutto, a Tuscan trattoria in London, to the Middle Eastern-inspired Burnt Orange in Brighton, England, and Celentano’s bistro in Glasgow, Scotland. Others included the Hollist Arms stone pub in the village of Lodsworth and London’s Humble Chicken, from Japanese chef Angelo Sato.

Also making the list: Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, which is run by Syrian chef Imad Alarnab, an entrepreneur and refugee who ran three successful restaurants, several juice bars and cafes in Damascus before his businesses were destroyed in the war, according to the restaurant’s website. Alarnab arrived in London in 2015.

London had five additions, with six in the rest of England and two in Scotland.

Ireland had three honorees, including Éan in Galway, a bakery/cafe during the day that turns into a wine bar at night from Enda McEvoy, who also runs one-star Michelin restaurant Loam; and modern restaurant Cush, in the coastal town of Ballycotton.

The Bib Gourmands have been around since 1997 and tend to have a style of cooking that’s recognizable, easy-to-eat and often something people might feel they could attempt to replicate at home, according to Michelin’s website. There’s no set formula for a Bib restaurant, Michelin says—they are all unique and can vary greatly from one to the next. Michelin says its inspectors spend an equal amount of time seeking them out as they do the more high-profile starred restaurants.

The new list of Michelin-starred restaurants for Great Britain and Ireland is set to be unveiled on Feb. 16.

Here’s the list:

LondonBrutto, ClerkenwellPahli Hill, Regent’s Park and Marylebonemanteca, ShoreditchHumble Chicken, SohoImad’s Syrian Kitchen, Soho

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by manteca (@manteca_london)

EnglandAndria, Dartmouth – DevonBurnt Orange, Brighton – East SussexKintsu, Colchester – EssexSargasso, Margate – KentSculthorpe Mill, Sculthorpe – NorfolkThe Hollist Arms, Lodsworth – West Sussex

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sculthorpe Mill (@sculthorpemillnorfolk)

Republic of IrelandCush, BallycottonÉan, GalwayEverett’s, Waterford

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Everett's (@everetts_restaurant)

ScotlandKa Pao, GlasgowCelentano’s, Glasgow

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Celentano's | Glasgow (@celentanos_glasgow)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.