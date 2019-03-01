Mar 1, 2019
Here Are the 20 Banks Lined Up to Get Share of Fees on Lyft IPO
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. have taken the lead roles on Lyft Inc.’s initial public offering, as expected.
With a slew of large technology listings expected this year, banker have been jostling for position in the coveted lead-left slot for the biggest IPOs, with Morgan Stanley leading Uber Technologies Inc.’s upcoming share sale, joined by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lyft’s full list of bankers is long. Here’s everyone else listed on the S-1.
- UBS Investment Bank
- Stifel
- RBC Capital Markets
- KeyBanc Capital Markets
- Cowen
- Raymond James
- Canaccord Genuity
- Evercore ISI
- Piper Jaffray
- JMP Securities
- Wells Fargo Securities
- KKR
- Academy Securities
- Blaylock Van
- Penserra
- Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co.
- The Williams Capital Group
