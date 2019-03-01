Here Are the 20 Banks Lined Up to Get Share of Fees on Lyft IPO

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. have taken the lead roles on Lyft Inc.’s initial public offering, as expected.

With a slew of large technology listings expected this year, banker have been jostling for position in the coveted lead-left slot for the biggest IPOs, with Morgan Stanley leading Uber Technologies Inc.’s upcoming share sale, joined by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Lyft’s full list of bankers is long. Here’s everyone else listed on the S-1.

UBS Investment Bank

Stifel

RBC Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Cowen

Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity

Evercore ISI

Piper Jaffray

JMP Securities

Wells Fargo Securities

KKR

Academy Securities

Blaylock Van

Penserra

Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co.

The Williams Capital Group

To contact the reporter on this story: Olivia Zaleski in San Francisco at ozaleski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.