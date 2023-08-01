Here Are the 78 Charges Trump Now Faces, and All the Prison Time

(Bloomberg) -- With his latest indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, former President Donald Trump now faces a whopping 91 criminal counts. Trump has proclaimed his innocence, but if he were convicted and then sentenced to the maximum term for each count, he would theoretically face hundreds of years in prison.

There’s almost no chance of that, though, as judges rarely impose maximum sentences and frequently allow defendants to serve sentences for multiple counts concurrently. But the long list of charges and penalties does serve to highlight the seriousness of Trump’s legal peril and the extraordinary situation confronting the nation he wishes to lead once more.

