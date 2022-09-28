(Bloomberg Markets) -- We asked credit market experts around the world what worries them the most right now. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Marion Le MorhedecGlobal head of fixed income at AXA Investment Managers SA

Going forward, the outlook for credit hinges on whether economic activity will stand well.

In the current environment, our positioning towards the asset class remains cautious, with a preference for defensive sectors and intermediate-duration bonds. This prudent stance is even more true for the euro asset class, being more impacted by a weaker growth outlook and the energy shortage.

Dwight ScottGlobal head of Blackstone Credit

We focus on cash flow, so the biggest risk we are watching is the impact of inflation and potential economic weakness on issuer cash generation. In these more volatile markets, seniority, borrower scale, and sector selection become increasingly important.

Lale TopcuogluHead of credit at Swiss Re AG

The market has gotten incredibly comfortable with central bank support, which has ranged from being an active buyer in the primary and secondary markets to buying high-yield assets during Covid. The challenge going forward is getting reacquainted with a traditional credit cycle. Weaker corporate structures and a preference for spread over credit risk is likely to get tested. In fact, we are already seeing weaker structures being tested in Asia credit and emerging markets between onshore/offshore borrowing entities and poor intercompany claim structures. Developed markets also have similar structures and excesses that got funded by ­yield-hungry buyers. We are at a period where the flow of easy money, commodities, and supply chains are all getting disrupted one way or another. Frankly, it is a mix that we never had before; therefore, caution is needed.

Oksana AronovHead of market strategy, alternative fixed income at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

There are immediate and longer-term concerns, but they are related in that the immediate is a symptom of the longer term.

On the immediate-concern front, we are seeing [fixed-income] markets that have been clobbered by sharply higher interest rates, but not yet by an adjustment to earnings expectations—to the realities of thinner profit margins and higher labor costs.

We are starting to see this seep into the leveraged loan market, where defaults are the highest since the depth of Covid. More are likely coming as the double whammy of weaker earnings and higher borrowing rates will also trigger a wave of downgrades—4% to 5% of loans could be in default next year, which is a 5x [five times] increase vs. the current default rate of 1%. We have not seen capitulation or even a meaningful repricing in credit because markets are pricing in a sooner-rather-than-later accommodative Fed.

This gets me to the longer-term concern: the moral hazard created by a Fed (and other central banks) deeply entrenched in repeated market support. Think of [economist Hyman] Minsky’s “stability is destabilizing”–meaning that the feeling of stability and safety encourages people to take more risks than they would have otherwise. That risk-taking, because it is by its nature cavalier and oblivious to risks, breeds financial instability and even crisis. The current post-CB [central bank] era will be characterized by many bouts of significant volatility and only the strong will do well, or even survive.

Catherine DoyleInvestment specialist at Newton Investment Management Ltd.

Our main concern is around a likely increase in supply, especially in the high-yield market, which has been shut for some months. This is somewhat in contrast to the ­investment-grade market, where there has been more issuance as companies have wanted to get ahead of interest-rate rises. Our credit exposure is limited, and we remain highly selective, mindful of the challenges inherent in a challenging backdrop characterized by tightening liquidity, inflation threatening to spiral out of control in certain parts of the world, and fragile consumer confidence.

Li KaiChief investment officer at Beijing Shengao Fund Management Co.

My biggest concern is China’s stringent Covid policy and increasingly exposed debt risks represented by the real estate sector, which will lead to declining economic vitality and a serious erosion of corporate cash flow, thus triggering more debt crises.

I am also worried about the accumulation of potentially greater risks outside the real estate sector, induced by the rapid decline in the fundamentals of local government financing vehicles and some state-owned enterprises related to the property sector. The source of their debt repayment is mostly revenues from land concessions to developers—therefore the sector’s deleveraging could lead to their debt risks, too.

Vivek BommiHead of European fixed income at AllianceBernstein Holding LP

What worries me most about the credit markets is how long corporate fundamentals can hold up. Consensus is that corporate balance sheets and cash flow are in good shape, but if that gets tested with much higher inflation and a lot slower growth, do credit metrics deteriorate enough to cause weaker credit metrics and much wider spreads from here?

Per WehrmannHead of European high yield at DWS

We could see a severe recession, particularly in Europe, due to the high energy prices and a potential risk of gas supply issues and gas cuts going forward. We are already seeing the impact right now that more and more energy-intensive industries, like fertilizers, aluminum, or other metals industries, are closing or are taking a break, and consumer demand is weakening, too. Our internal macro view is that we do not expect a long-term severe recession, but the probability has clearly increased in Europe.

Philipp BurckhardtFixed-income portfolio manager at Lombard Odier Investment Managers

One major worry is that market players, investors, issuers don’t fully appreciate the new changed environment we find ourselves in today, placing too much value on historic relationships and hence overestimating their forecasting ability. Is the market pricing risk accurately after over a decade of central bank support? How much extra should investors be paid to invest in a single B issuer compared to a BB issuer? Furthermore, amidst a maturing economic cycle, we see the potential for severe tail-risk events, such as a full-blown energy crisis in the euro zone.

On the plus side, we have no doubt that these challenging waters will be successfully navigated and believe many, if not all, of these challenges are priced into credit markets. So ultimately as bondholders, having done the appropriate credit work and being able to look though short-term volatility, we are confident we will get our money back. In fact, buying bonds now in the 70s and 80s means we will get even more money back at maturity, which rarely happens in the fixed-income space.

Cade ThompsonPartner at KKR Capital Markets

The combination of additional ratings downgrades and a stream of weaker earnings remain top of mind. When constructing a downside scenario, a potential slowdown in new CLO [collateralized loan obligation] creation would exacerbate the previous two points and prolong what is already a muted new-issue environment.

Michael ChangSenior high-yield portfolio manager at Vanguard

Valuations are at historical averages, but risks are above average. The market could absorb a mild recession, but increasingly restrictive monetary policy that results in weaker-than-expected economic conditions could result in a material repricing in high yield.

We have seen disproportionate growth in bank loans and private credit over the past several years, somewhat at the expense of high yield. Any problems—such as elevated credit losses—in those markets due to more aggressive financial leverage or weaker covenant structures could have knock-on impacts for high yield.

High yield has held up reasonably well this year despite significant fund outflows, due in large part to a lack of new-issue supply and significant rising star activity. This has helped to mask very challenging secondary market liquidity, with the cost to exit positions extremely high. Markets have become one-directional, with wider bid-ask spreads.

Marina CohenHigh-yield portfolio manager at Amundi SA

One of the major concerns we have is that central banks might make mistakes in trying to control inflation. If they go too hawkish, that could trigger a painful recession, but if they don’t go far enough, inflation could push much higher.

More geopolitical shocks are also a concern. If the Ukraine war continues on for longer than expected, or if tensions escalate between China and Taiwan, that could put pressure on markets.Matthew ReesHead of global bond strategies at Legal & General Investment Management

The tightening of financial conditions caused by the increase in interest rates, both in absolute terms and through higher volatility, could lead to a deeper EU and UK recession than the market currently expects, as well as bringing closer the potential date of a US recession. Although the recession risk is mainly priced in for the European credit markets, US credit still trades relatively tight.

Corporate fundamentals in both IG [investment grade] and high yield remain strong, so do not expect severe credit deterioration. Pockets of good opportunities are arising.

Tim WinstoneCorporate credit portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors

Current valuations are dismissing the impact of a potential full-blown energy crisis. The fundamental picture for credit remains robust, default rates are expected to stay low, and company earnings have thus far proved resilient. However, company earnings guidance has been revised lower looking forward. This could result in a meaningful contraction in corporate profit margins which, when coupled with elevated volatility, paints a potentially bleak outlook.

Central banks have removed themselves as a backstop, as a protector who acts to suppress market volatility. Central banks have even gone a step further and made it clear that their priority is to tame inflation, and if their actions were to trigger a severe slowdown and break the market, it’s a price they are willing to pay. Credit is always a function of the underlying macroeconomic backdrop, and it is here that we can see a slowdown accelerating.

Tracy ChenHead of global structured credit at Brandywine Global Investment Management

The risk of stagflation is my main worry. On the growth front—as the most interest-rate-sensitive sector, under major central banks’ determined fight against inflation through interest rate hikes—housing markets remain my worry. Prices have started to fall in more economies, including China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc. UK and US house prices are holding up for now, but activity levels have slowed significantly. Housing may drive global growth lower, due to its drag to both upstream and downstream industries.

Nichole HammondSenior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors

Our biggest concerns for credit markets are interrelated and include the Federal Reserve’s strategy to tackle historically high inflation and the impact of tighter monetary policy on the economy.

Weaker demand could put pressure on corporate earnings, especially after recent reports of excess inventory, and could impact companies’ ability to pass elevated costs through to customers, potentially eroding margins and cash flow. While the average high-yield company entered this period of uncertainty from a position of strength, the combination of slowing demand and higher costs could pressure issuers with weaker credit profiles.

Jamie WeinsteinPortfolio manager and head of corporate special situations at Pimco

Geopolitics. You have the potential for increased tension between China and the West. If China were to become isolated anywhere close to how Russia is now, it would be very tough. You think we got a taste of supply chain disruptions earlier in the pandemic? Multiply that by a thousand.A lot of people bought credits with looser and looser lender protections and thought it didn’t matter because the companies would be fine. The economic backdrop was so strong. Now the tide has turned and all this debt is sitting out there. When people realize they could really lose money on these positions, you could see capital flows out of credit that create a self-fulfilling prophecy.Everyone wants to look for patterns and historical analogs, but nothing has ever looked quite like this before. That means lot of predictions by company management teams will be wrong, which will hurt investors. And a lot of predictions by investors will be wrong, too. What keeps me awake at night is thinking about what I haven’t thought of: the non-obvious things. It’s never the obvious thing that hurts investors.Bill DerroughRestructuring expert and global co-head of capital structure advisory at Moelis & Co.I'm concerned about the market having unrealistic expectations about the monetary policy trajectory. So much of the investing world has never been in a world where the Fed wasn't going to save them, so most have a short expectation of pain. We need to get prepared for a different approach this time. Inflation is more serious than a lot of people think, and taming it is going to get really brutal.As an investor you have to look very closely at companies’ ability to raise prices and pass costs on to the consumer. Companies have gotten really comfortable raising prices. That won't last forever, and they will need to adapt or potentially come under pressure for price gouging.Today most investors don't think geopolitically, as we've lived in a somewhat post-geopolitical world since the ‘90s. But now, as an investor, you have to really think about what it means for global trade and long-term investing to move back into a ‘spheres of influence’ world. It’s time to rewind the tapes from the '70s and '80s and review companies’ global exposure.

