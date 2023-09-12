Here Are the Key Takeaways From Apple’s iPhone, Smartwatch Event

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the Apple Inc. iPhone, watch event Tuesday:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $100 more than the previous top-end iPhone, at $1,199, and both new pro iPhones add a titanium frame in white, gray, black and blue, enhanced cameras and a new 3-nanometer A17 Pro chip.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a new frosted glass back, the Dynamic Island, last year’s A16 chip and a 48-megapixel back camera.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are small updates, adding new wireless chips, sensors and S9 chips for improved performance. The Ultra 2 gets a new watch face with a focus on extreme sports, while a new double-tap gesture for conducting actions is a helpful addition, but probably not worth the upgrade.

Apple is pushing its sustainability initiatives further by making the new aluminum Apple Watches its first carbon-neutral devices. The company also dropping leather from all iPhone and Apple Watch accessories.

Apple is now all-in on USB-C, touting the connector as compatible with the latest iPads and Macs. The Pro models get faster data transfer speeds.

