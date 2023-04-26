Apr 26, 2023
Here Are the Key Takeaways From Meta’s First-Quarter Earnings
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Meta Platforms Inc.’s first-quarter earnings release and call Wednesday:
- Meta shares soared after the company beat expectations for both revenue and user growth. It also cut its expense forecast for the year, from a range as high as $92 billion to $90 billion. Sales grew last quarter for the first time in almost a year.
- As expected, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg talked a lot about AI, but made a point of emphasizing that the metaverse was still important.
- Chief Financial Officer Susan Li spoke frequently efficiency, from finishing up the latest rounds of layoffs to winding down low-priority projects and using AI to be more productive.
- Meta plans to resume hiring after completing layoffs next month. The company expects to add staff in Reality Labs, ad infrastructure and, of course, generative AI.
- Reels short-form videos have been increasing the time that users spend on both Instagram and Facebook. Meta is also using AI to increase Reels monetization, which is up 30% on Instagram and 40% on Facebook. However, Reels did cannibalize some time spent on Feed and Stories, Li said.
