Here Are the Key Takeaways From Supreme Court Hearing on Trump Ballot Case

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US Supreme Court hearing Thursday over whether a provision of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution that bars insurrectionists from federal office permits Colorado to ban Donald Trump from appearing on the presidential ballot in November:

Trump’s lawyer Jonathan Mitchell argued that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment can’t be enforced by the states and that, regardless, it doesn’t apply to the presidency. Jason Murray, who represents the Colorado voters who sued to keep Trump off the ballot, argued the opposite, saying lawmakers clearly intended the provision to apply to all federal offices in order to protect Americans from insurrectionists.

The justices were largely skeptical of Colorado’s arguments. Murray was repeatedly grilled by justices about why Section 3 of the amendment should apply to the presidency when that office isn’t explicitly listed in the provision

Several of the justices also expressed concern that allowing Colorado to ban Trump from the ballot could result in retaliatory efforts by other states to keep a Democrat off the ballot under the same provision

Justice Brett Kavanaugh made the point that Trump, who’s been criminally charged over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, isn’t accused of insurrection in that case, even though the Justice Department could have done so.

Trump was pleased with the arguments. The former president, who listened to the oral arguments on cable news from his Mar-a-Lago club, spoke to the press in Florida. “I thought it was a very beautiful process,” he said. “I hope that democracy in this country will continue because right now we have a very, very tough situation with all of the radical left ideas.”

Notably, the justices didn’t question either side about whether Trump had engaged in insurrection, something that could have taken the hearing in a different direction. Their silence on the subject suggests the technical legal questions at the center of the case will be the focus of their eventual decision.

