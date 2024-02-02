Here Are the Key Takeaways From the US Jobs Report for January

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways for the US employment report for January released Friday:

It was another surprise report, with a blowout 353,000 jobs added in January, higher than all economist estimates. Revisions to November and December also added 126,000 more jobs, most of that from December, which sent that month’s gains to 333,000. In short, the very strong headline number took markets and analysts by surprise. There were few signs of weakness, mostly in a reduction in hours worked and an increase in people working part-time for economic reasons — the bulk of the data showed more employment, higher pay and payroll increases across industries.

Gains were broad-based across sectors, led by professional and business services, health care, retail trade and social assistance. Nearly all sectors, except mining and gas extraction, saw additional jobs in January.

Wages skyrocketed on the month and from the prior year, both above what economists expected to see. Average hourly earnings were up 0.6% from the prior month, double the average estimate, and rose 4.5% from the prior year. Part of the outsize gains could be attributed to reduced hours, which tend to distort pay. Hours worked fell to the lowest since March 2020.

The report clearly shows that demand and wage pressures are far from cooling. That is consequential for the Federal Reserve, which has been signaling that the strength in the labor market shows inflationary pressures are still in the system, and that’s something policymakers will keep in mind before pivoting to rate cuts. Wage growth in particular points to additional fuel for consumers.

Treasuries tumbled after the hot jobs figures, with traders sharply trimming bets on a May Fed rate cut. Two-year yields surged as much as 19 basis points, and were at 4.37% as of 9:16 a.m. in New York. Futures on the S&P 500 erased most of their earlier gains, trading flat. The dollar climbed against all major currencies.

