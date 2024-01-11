Here Are the Key Takeaways From US CPI Report for December

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the December US CPI report released Thursday:

The overall CPI rose slightly more than expected last month, at 0.3%, while the core index, which excludes food and energy prices, was up 0.3% — in line with the median forecast in Bloomberg’s survey. Shelter costs continue to contribute over half of the overall increase in the cost of living.

Annual inflation rates continue to show gains well above Fed policymakers’ target. The headline CPI was up 3.4% over the 12 months to December, in an acceleration from the previous month, while the core CPI climbed 3.9%. Motor-vehicle insurance costs surged over 20%, the most since 1976.

The so-called supercore gauge highlighted by Fed officials, which measures core services prices excluding housing, rose at the same pace in December as it did the previous month, at 0.4% for the month and 3.9% for the year.

Weekly jobless claims, also out Thursday, were lower than forecast, at 202,000. The number of people continuing to claim unemployment benefits dropped for the previous week. The report showed no sign of a weakening in the job market at the start of the year.

While the data offered no obvious support for Fed policymakers cutting interest rates as soon as March, market reaction was somewhat limited. Two-year Treasury yields were flat at 4.36% as of 9:16 a.m. in New York, about 4 basis points higher than before the release. S&P 500 futures were also flat, after being up about 0.2% before the numbers came out.

