(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the November US CPI report released Tuesday:

Consumer prices were in line with forecasts almost across the board. Prices rose 3.1% from the prior year and 4% on a core basis (stripping out energy and food). From the prior month, though, prices rose 0.1% vs. expectations for a flat reading.

There weren’t any big surprises in the categories on a monthly basis: Food prices ticked up less than in October, energy fell and new car costs were weaker. Apparel notched a sizable decline — falling the most since 2020. And shelter costs remain elevated.

Supercore inflation warmed up on a monthly and annual basis. This measure, which consists of core services minus housing, is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and shows that some inflation pressures remain.

As Fed policymakers meet this week, it’s not clear this report shifts the narrative strongly one way or another. Officials always said it would be a bumpy road down for inflation, and this seems to be one of those bumps. It certainly reinforces the message that they will keep rates elevated for as long as necessary to hold inflation in check.

Markets whipsawed in the wake of the print, with Treasury yields initially falling across the curve before reversing higher. The US 2-year yield is now up 2.3 basis points, though market expectations for rate cuts in 2024 are little changed. S&P 500 futures fell.

