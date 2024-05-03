Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for April

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for April released Friday:

Nonfarm payrolls advanced 175,000 last month, the smallest gain in six months while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% and wage gains slowed.

Job growth slowed within leisure and hospitality, construction and government. Payrolls declined at automakers and temporary-help providers. Gains were concentrated in health care, transportation and retail trade.

The number of weekly hours worked edged down to 34.3 while the number of employees working part-time for economic reasons climbed to the highest since June 2; the Black unemployment rate tumbled last month, after having surged in March.

Aggregate weekly payrolls, a broad measure of employment, hours and earnings, were unchanged from a month earlier.

Stock futures rose as bond yields tumbled. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 edged higher by more than 1%, while Treasury two-year yields dropped 10 basis points to 4.77%. The dollar weakened.

