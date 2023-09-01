Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for August

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for August released Friday:

Payrolls came in higher than forecast at 187,000, while the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8% as more people entered the labor market looking for jobs. The participation rate and hours worked also increased. Wage growth continued to weaken gradually, rising 4.3% on the year and 0.2% on the month, both slower than July’s reading.

Downward revisions to the prior two months knocked off 110,000 from payrolls for that period. In June alone, the figure was revised down by about 40%. It signals that the labor market is cooling more than economists and the Federal Reserve initially thought.

This was a more complicated report than recent months with lots of cross-currents. Overall, it supports the soft-landing thesis for the economy, as the labor market is easing without major layoffs and wage dips. While there was less demand in many sectors (including a continued drop in the level of temporary workers), more people joined the labor market in August — including the highest number of new entrants since 2019. The participation rate for prime-age workers also rebounded.

This seems like an ideal report for the Federal Reserve. Wage gains are coming down and payrolls are rising but at a much slower pace. Central bankers have highlighted the strength in the labor market as a key challenge in getting price growth to cool. We’ve still got consumer price data later this month, but this kind of jobs report is more evidence for analysts calling for a hold in interest rather than hike.

The S&P 500 index climbed 0.7% at 9:31 a.m. in New York. Two-year Treasury yield dropped. Interest-rate futures showed greater confidence in the Fed avoiding another hike this year, and bets on more rate cuts in 2024. The dollar dipped.

