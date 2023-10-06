Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for September

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for September released Friday:

There’s no way around it: Payrolls blew past all estimates. Employers added 336,000 jobs in September, the most since January and about double the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Revisions also added 119,000 more jobs for July and August.

The unemployment rate held at 3.8% amid a surge of unemployed re-entrants looking for a job, while the participation rate remained unchanged at 62.8%. Average weekly hours were also unchanged. Wages increased 0.2% from the prior month, but wage growth slowed from the prior year to 4.2%.

Gains in payrolls were led by the hospitality-leisure and education-health care sectors, following a trend we’ve seen in the past year as those industries rebuild their ranks after the pandemic and as service demand rises. Restaurant and bar employment levels are now back to pre-pandemic highs.

What does this all mean for the Federal Reserve? The headline figure is hot, and wage growth remains firm, supporting another interest rate hike this year. But the details in the household survey were weaker; average hours worked remain flat and below last year’s surge, and the participation rate remained unchanged, suggesting that employers aren’t necessarily pulling more workers in from the sidelines. So there’s a question of how the Fed will read this report.

Good news for the labor market is bad news for traders. S&P 500 futures and futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank as investors boosted bets that another Fed hike is in the cards. The yield on 10-year Treasuries surged. Gold fell.

To access the full TOPLive blog, click here to read on terminal and here online.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.