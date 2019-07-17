Here Are the London Housing Market’s Winners and Losers

(Bloomberg) -- London house prices are falling at their fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago but not every district of the British capital is a loser.

Haringey in north London saw prices rise around 6% in the year to May and there was a similar increase in Hackney in the east, according to Land Registry data published Wednesday.

But with affordability stretched after years of soaring prices and no-deal Brexit fears mounting, some of the most expensive homes lost value over the past year.

In Kensington and Chelsea, where the average home costs 1.25 million pounds ($1.55 million), prices fell almost 4%. They declined by more than 5% in Islington and by nearly 6% in Southwark, across the Thames from the City of London. Homeowners in Barnet, the worst-performing London borough, lost almost 10%.

