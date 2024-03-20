Here Are the Main Takeaways From Fed Rate Decision and Powell’s Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways for the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference Wednesday.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. The big news came from something else that went unchanged: the median projection for rate cuts this year. Policymakers still see three cuts this year. But compared with December’s projections, more committee members now anticipate fewer cuts than that.

In the post-meeting press conference, Powell echoed remarks he and his colleagues have made over the past couple months, saying that officials want to see more evidence that inflation is coming down toward the central bank’s 2% target before starting to cut rates.

Fed officials’ forecasts for inflation moved up, and they now see more upside risks to those projections than before. Powell noted that January and February price data came in hotter than expected, but that officials had thought the disinflation path would be “bumpy.” They didn’t overreact to last year’s quick price cooling and they also won’t ignore these higher prints, Powell said.

Fed officials discussed slowing the pace of their balance sheet runoff at this meeting, as expected, and Powell said that process will start “fairly soon.” He said slowing the pace doesn’t mean the process will actually end sooner, it will just ensure a smoother transition for markets as the Fed tries to avoid some of the stresses that emerged the last time it was conducting QT.

Stocks and Treasuries rallied as traders grew increasingly confident the Fed will start lowering interest rates in June. Futures contracts showed about a 67% chance of a move at that meeting. Two-year yields were down about 7 basis points at 4.62%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.8% — heading for a record close — as of 3:25 p.m. The dollar fell.

