(Bloomberg) -- Putting an end to the U.S.-China trade war is central to some of the bigger bull cases for stocks in America and abroad. With equity futures perking up on news a deal is close on tariffs, the following is a sampling of what strategists previously said the impact might be.

March contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 percent as of 6 p.m. in New York. Negotiators are nearing an agreement that could lift most or all U.S. tariffs as long as Beijing follows through on pledges ranging from better protecting intellectual-property rights to buying American products, two people familiar with the discussions said earlier.

Record Run

The S&P 500 could climb to about 3,020 should a “real deal” between the U.S. and China get struck, Bank of America strategists said in a note in February. That would exceed the September all-time high of 2,930. The reversal of 2018 tariffs would add 1 percent upside to companies’ per-share earnings growth, the strategists said.

June High

About 250 points of upside could be realized in the S&P 500 if trade concerns thaw, Keith Parker, head of U.S. equity strategy at UBS, said in December when the benchmark was priced near 2,670. That would send the S&P 500 up toward 2,920 -- a 4 percent gain from Friday’s close. Last week, he said the major average could reach new highs by the end of June, heading toward his year-end target of 2,950.

Headline Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic estimated in June that market reactions to trade headlines had yanked $1.25 trillion in value from U.S. stocks. In September, Kolanovic warned that per-share earnings for S&P 500 companies could drop by as much as $10 if bilateral tariffs of 25 percent were imposed.

Three Prongs

For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, the equity market reaction largely depends on the depth of the pact. A trade deal addressing all three trade issues -- reduction of the trade deficit, expanded market access, and elimination of intellectual property theft -- would trigger a rally of as much as 5 percent, he wrote to clients last week. A deal that addresses all issues but only partly removes tariffs would trigger a short-term bounce that shouldn’t be chased. And a pact that addresses the trade issues but doesn’t include tariff removal would cause a decline.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net;Elena Popina in New York at epopina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Chris Nagi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.