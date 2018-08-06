Here Are the Shots Fired So Far in U.S.-China Trade War

(Bloomberg) -- The trade war between the world’s two biggest economies is taking on a life of its own, settling into a regular rhythm of counterblows. The latest shot came Friday, when China released a list of an additional $60 billion of U.S. goods that Beijing intends to hit with tariffs in retaliation for the Trump administration’s plan to impose duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports. While the Chinese threat isn’t proportional in absolute dollars, it’s actually an escalation on a relative basis, given that China buys less from the U.S.

