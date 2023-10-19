Oct 19, 2023
Here Are the Takeaways From Powell’s Remarks at Economic Club of New York
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Economic Club of New York Thursday:
- Powell signaled that the Federal Open Market Committee will pause interest rate hikes again at its meeting ending Nov. 1, saying the committee is “proceeding carefully” – a comment that highlights the need to wait before taking more action. He cited uncertainties and risks about policies, including recent “highly elevated” geopolitical risks.
- At the same time, Powell kept open an option to move in December or beyond, but he set a fairly high bar for such a move. He said further moves will depend on the “totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.”
- Powell said that, at the margin, higher long-term yields could mean less need for the Fed to hike. Yet he also said policymakers will let the rise in yields play out and watch it. He gave a number of explanations for the rise, including higher government budget deficits, which he stressed are on an “unsustainable” path.
- While there’s been progress, Powell said inflation is still too high and it’s too soon to be confident it’s returning to the Fed’s 2% target. The economy has surprised on the upside this year, Powell pointed out. He gave an optimistic take on the labor market, emphasizing recent moderation, and pointing to a gradual decline in wage growth to something consistent with the inflation target.
- With the Q&A at various points hawkish and dovish, Wall Street was somewhat whipsawed during the event. The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses. Treasury two-year yields fell, while those on longer-term maturities rose.
