Here Are the Takeaways From Powell’s Remarks at Economic Club of New York

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Economic Club of New York Thursday:

Powell signaled that the Federal Open Market Committee will pause interest rate hikes again at its meeting ending Nov. 1, saying the committee is “proceeding carefully” – a comment that highlights the need to wait before taking more action. He cited uncertainties and risks about policies, including recent “highly elevated” geopolitical risks.

At the same time, Powell kept open an option to move in December or beyond, but he set a fairly high bar for such a move. He said further moves will depend on the “totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.”

Powell said that, at the margin, higher long-term yields could mean less need for the Fed to hike. Yet he also said policymakers will let the rise in yields play out and watch it. He gave a number of explanations for the rise, including higher government budget deficits, which he stressed are on an “unsustainable” path.

While there’s been progress, Powell said inflation is still too high and it’s too soon to be confident it’s returning to the Fed’s 2% target. The economy has surprised on the upside this year, Powell pointed out. He gave an optimistic take on the labor market, emphasizing recent moderation, and pointing to a gradual decline in wage growth to something consistent with the inflation target.

With the Q&A at various points hawkish and dovish, Wall Street was somewhat whipsawed during the event. The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses. Treasury two-year yields fell, while those on longer-term maturities rose.

