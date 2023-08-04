Here Are the Takeaways From the US Jobs Report for July

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for July released Friday:

Employers added 187,000 workers to their payrolls last month, fewer than economists had estimated, and the prior month’s figure was revised down, making it the weakest two months of gains in more than two years.

As overall job gains slowed, the labor market remains healthy (albeit perhaps too warm for the Federal Reserve’s liking): Wages picked up at a higher rate than forecast, with a 4.4% increase from the year-ago period. The unemployment rate fell and remains near the lowest in decades. Participation remained at 62.6% for the fifth straight month.

There were signs of cooling throughout the report, though: Temporary help services continued their slide, average hours worked ticked down, and some categories that led the boom in job growth in the post-pandemic period continue to cool, including manufacturing and transportation/warehousing.

Where does this leave the Fed? With some room to wait for signals from other data before their September meeting. Friday’s report showed a labor market that is cooling, which works in policymakers’ favor, but wage inflation is still about double what the Fed thinks is healthy. Now we await next week’s consumer price index report.

After some initial volatility, stock futures headed higher and Treasuries rallied, suggesting a soft-landing interpretation of the figures. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 9:31 a.m. in New York. Treasury 2-year yields, sensitive to imminent Fed moves, fell four basis points to 4.84% while the dollar retreated.

