Given the sheer quantity of Americans living in London, it should surprise no one that Thanksgiving is celebrated at restaurants all over the city. They range from traditional, with red, white and blue flags embedded in pie slices, to over-the-top birds topped with truffles. This is, after all, the city that produced both the Pilgrims and the Hard Rock Cafe.

Some Thanksgiving dinners sold out weeks ago. But there’s still a chance to book tables, walk into no-reservation spots and feast on turkey at places after the holiday has passed.

For real Thanksgiving history with your roast turkey and stuffing, no London restaurant rivals the Mayflower. The 17th century pub in Rotherhithe takes its name from the Pilgrim flagship because the ship docked nearby before making its very difficult voyage to Massachusetts in 1620. Mayflower captain Christopher Jones hailed from Rotherhithe, as did much of the crew and many of the original settlers. (Jones is buried across the street from the pub, at St. Mary’s Church.)

The Thames-side pub embraces its Pilgrim connection. The walls are chock-a-block with historic paintings, stuffed wildlife and ship gear. A wooden mast yard hangs from the roof with a colorful parrot perched on a rope. Next to the men’s room, a chart of the States-bound Pilgrims shows silhouettes of the 23 families who started the voyage; the lower half grays out the dozens who didn’t survive their first winter in the New World. (It’s estimated that as many as 35 million people may be able to trace their ancestry to the original Pilgrims. The Mayflower has an oversized red-leather covered Book of Descendants; ancestors can sign it.)

For a decade, the Mayflower has offered up a very good, very traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The £45 ($53) meal, featuring roast turkey, with a sage and pork stuffing, cranberry sauce and classic pumpkin and pecan pies, sold out quickly.

But there’s good news: The pub features a Festive Menu during the entire holiday season with the same roast turkey main course. And you can wash that down with the pub’s eponymous brew, Mayflower Scurvy Ale.

If you have your heart set on a Thanksgiving Day meal, there are multiple alternatives around London.

Many top London hotels are catering to American visitors, offering traditional and not-so traditional Thanksgiving meals. With a watering hole called the American Bar and a restaurant named the Game Bird, it’s little surprise that Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Stafford London near Buckingham Palace. The traditional menu for £59 features a butternut squash soup with cornbread, followed by maple-glazed roast turkey with stuffing and green bean casserole, and pecan pie for dessert.

Expats in search of a more ambitious holiday meal can find it at Sola in Soho, which bills itself as London’s only Michelin-starred American restaurant. The nine-course holiday meal from New York-born chef Victor Garvey features snacks and starters of foie gras and bacon, bluefin tuna and hand-dived scallop. Garvey’s take on the bird-of-the-day is a confit breast of Copas turkey with morcilla stuffing, beet, foie and elderberry. The meal will set you back £179.

For an Italian-American accented holiday meal, the Bulgari Hotel’s Sette will serve chestnut and porcini soup and pumpkin ravioli with parmesan, sage and roasted almonds as roast turkey accompaniments. Their £80 meal features live music and a glass of Veuve Clicquot.At Panzer’s Deli, roast turkey will be carved on a heated terrace in St John’s Wood at lunchtime from Nov. 23-25. Sides include roast potatoes, honey roasted carrots, stuffing and homemade cranberry sauce. No reservations are accepted, but if the terrace is jammed, takeaway is available.

Near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, Darby’s is celebrating Thanksgiving on the day, and groups of six or more can book the same over-the-top meal on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. In addition to roast turkey with all the trimmings, Darby’s will serve deep-fried mac & cheese and lobster rolls, with pumpkin tarts.

Turkey dinner with a view is on offer at Oblix on the 32nd floor of London’s tallest building, the Shard, where the views extend across the city and the Thames and the celebration will run from Nov. 24-26. For the holiday, Oblix offers a traditional meal of caramelized turkey breast stuffed with chestnut and truffle with Brussels sprouts and baked gratin potatoes and sweet potatoes. Starters include seared smoked salmon and jumbo prawn cocktail, and the entire meal just squeaks in at £97.

Back on the ground, Sam’s Riverside is perched just above the bank of the Thames in Hammersmith, with bucolic views of the river. The £65 meal ranges from corn-and-ham chowder to such mains as roast turkey, glazed ham and beetroot and chestnut Wellington. In lieu of pies, the place is serving pumpkin cheesecake and steamed maple and pecan pudding.

A hotel alternative that gets in to the giving theme of the holiday, the Sea Containers restaurant is donating £5 from each £45 Thanksgiving meal sold to the Felix Project, a charity that fights food poverty in London. The menu mixes classic and unconventional: buck carpaccio to start, with roast turkey and cranberry sauce as the main. The restaurant expects to raise almost £1,000 for the charity.

To ensure maximum opportunity to enjoy the holiday, Riding House Cafe will serve Thanksgiving lunch and dinner at all three of its venues, as well as a Friday sitting at the Fitzrovia site. The £55 meal adds some truffled mac & cheese and green beans and praline to the traditional Thanksgiving fare. To wash it down, the Kentucky Bucket cocktail is a mix of bourbon, cider, mango tea and maple syrup.

If you can’t find a table anywhere above—or just don’t fancy going out—Ottolenghi, which turned a Notting Hill delicatessen into a global food brand, will bring Thanksgiving to you. The catering department is offering a full holiday menu with a choice of whole or boneless turkey rolled with mint and cumin and an entire roast chicken with a line-up of sides that include Jerusalem artichoke soup with spinach pesto and mini cheese-and-jalapeño cornbread. (Note that the whole turkey must be ordered earlier.)

If, like many Americans, you think the best part of Thanksgiving is the pie, consider a visit to the Benjamin Franklin House, near Trafalgar Square. Tour the home of the founding father who lived there for almost 16 years while serving as a diplomat for the colonies. The museum features an after-dark tour on Thanksgiving day. That visit includes a slice of what the museum boasts is the best pumpkin pie in London.

