(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia unveiled a revised spending plan for 2023 with measures to sustain growth and assist vulnerable households in the face of a slowing economy and high inflation.

The new government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will set aside 388.1 billion ringgit ($87.5 billion) for expenditure this year, which will support a growth target of 4.5% or more.

Here’s a look at some of the key winners and losers.

WINNERS

Consumption

The government will cut personal income tax for middle-income earners, which is expected to provide 2.4 million taxpayers with extra disposable cash to spend. That should buoy retailers including department store operator MR DIY Group (M) Bhd. as well as food and beverage maker Nestle Malaysia Bhd. and Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd.

Tourism

Travel-related shares may also benefit as Malaysia looks to lure more arrivals this year amid a rebound in tourism, with some 250 million ringgit earmarked for marketing initiatives. Malaysia will expand the capacities at the Penang and Subang airports. In this regard, airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd., low-cost airline firm Capital A Bhd. and leisure conglomerate Genting Malaysia Bhd. will be on investors’ radar.

Electrical and electronics sector

Malaysia intends to extend tax incentives for manufacturers that transfer their operations to Malaysia and offer executives in C-suites a 15 percent tax rate until 2024.

LOSERS

Top earners

To reduce the shortfall caused by the personal income tax cut for the middle group, the government has proposed to raise taxes for the higher income bracket by between 0.5% to 2%. The government has also proposed a tax on luxury goods starting this year for items including luxury watches and fashion items.

Tobacco

Malaysia also plans to introduce excise duty on liquids and gels containing nicotine used in e-cigarettes and vape products. This bodes ill for tobacco firms, particularly those that are looking to diversify into vape products.

