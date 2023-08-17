For those looking at buying a condominium in Canada’s most populous city, a new report shows there are some deals to be had, provided you’re comfortable with being on the outskirts of the city.

The new research from Zoocasa, published on Wednesday, highlights Toronto neighbourhoods where the average July selling price more than $200,000 cheaper than the citywide average of $753,520: East York, Danforth Village, Willowbridge-Martingrove-Richview, Malvern, Rouge, and West Hill, Centennial Scarborough.

West Hill, Centennial Scarborough came in as the cheapest region, with an average selling price of $462,167 for July, $291,353 less than the city average.

Overall, the selling price in a whopping 23 Toronto neighborhoods comes in below the average selling price, compared to just 12 above the average.

“The eastern and western side of Toronto are vastly more affordable while the central part of the city appears to be the most expensive,” Daniel Crook of Zoocasa wrote in the report.

When it comes to the more sought-after regions of the city, condo prices are well above the city average. For example, the selling prices for Rosedale, Moore Park, and York Mills, Bridle Path, Hoggs Hollow each come in more than $1.5 million higher than the city average.

“Condos in these neighbourhoods are actually more expensive than the average cost of a detached home in the city,” the report states.