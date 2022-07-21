Here’s a Closer Look at the ECB’s New Anti-Fragmentation Tool

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank just unveiled its new Transmission Protection Instrument, designed to prevent a disorderly widening of euro-area borrowing costs.

Here’s a closer look at what it announced:

Main Aim

The TPI “will ensure that the monetary policy stance is transmitted smoothly across all euro area countries”

Purchases

“The scale of TPI purchases depends on the severity of the risks facing policy transmission” “Purchases are not restricted ex ante”

TPI is focused on public sector securities with a remaining maturity of 1-10 years Purchases of private sector securities could be considered



Eligibility

ECB has four criteria compliance with the EU fiscal framework No severe macroeconomic imbalances sustainable public finances “Sound and sustainable” macroeconomic policies -- including complying with commitments under the EU recovery fund



Activation

Activation to be based on a comprehensive assessment of market and transmission indicators, an evaluation of the eligibility criteria, and a judgment that the activation of purchases under the TPI is proportionate to the achievement of the ECB’s primary objective

Purchases will be stopped if there’s a durable improvement in transmission, or the ECB concludes that persistent tensions are due to country fundamentals



Creditor treatment

The Eurosystem accepts the same (pari passu) treatment as private or other creditors

Balance-sheet control

Purchases to be conducted so that they cause no persistent impact on the overall Eurosystem balance sheet or on the monetary policy stance

Other programs

PEPP reinvestment flexibility will continue to be the ECB’s “first line of defense”

ECB highlighted that the Outright Monetary Transactions, which has never been used, is also part of its toolkit

What It Means for Italy

In the near term, Italy’s political uncertainty is unlikely to significantly change its already-bleak economic outlook. But it does make further widening of spreads more probable, especially because the ECB is unlikely to use the tool to specifically counteract a trend prompted by government risk. At most, it might attempt to prevent spillover to the borrowing costs of other economies, like Spain or Portugal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.