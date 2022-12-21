1h ago
Here's a list of November inflation rates for Canadian provinces
The Canadian Press
CPI data higher than expected
Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.8 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.7 per cent (6.5)
- Prince Edward Island: 9.7 per cent (8.7)
- Nova Scotia: 8.6 per cent (7.7)
- New Brunswick: 7.8 per cent (6.9)
- Quebec: 6.8 per cent (6.4)
- Ontario: 6.4 per cent (6.5)
- Manitoba: 8.5 per cent (8.4)
- Saskatchewan: 6.9 per cent (8.0)
- Alberta: 6.6 per cent (6.8)
- British Columbia: 7.2 per cent (7.8)