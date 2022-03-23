(Bloomberg) -- With the Oscars coming March 27, Hollywood is scrambling to host its biggest annual party while also helping the millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Co-host Amy Schumer suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak at the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hosts the show, hasn’t publicly commented on her proposal. Other stars are raising money on their own or participating in a telethon to help the Ukrainian people.

The Oscars have often turned political, with everyone from Marlon Brando to Leonardo DiCaprio using the stage to promote their favorite cause. Zelenskiy’s showbiz past --he was an actor and comedian before becoming president -- makes this an unusually opportune moment for the entertainment industry.

On March 26, a roster that includes Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, Rachel Bloom, John Stamos, Norman Lear and Annette Bening will take part in “Stars in the House for Ukraine,” a 10-hour telethon airing on YouTube and SiriusXM. Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, who was featured in the Zelenskiy TV series that’s now on Netflix, “Servant of the People,” will also appear, according to Deadline. Proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee to provide emergency supplies to the Ukraine and Poland.

The William Morris Endeavor talent agency canceled its annual Academy Awards party to donate $1 million to UNICEF, and David Beckham set up a special UNICEF fund to send blankets, warm clothes, water and hygiene kits to refugees. The soccer icon also turned over his Instagram account with more than 71 million followers to a Ukrainian doctor, who showed the work medical professionals are doing in the war-torn region.

Actors Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have raised more than $35 million from 72,000 donors, including tech billionaire Larry Ellison. Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has committed to sending $15 million worth of supplies to refugees. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made donations through their Archewell Foundation to Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding refugees at Poland’s border, where Sean Penn’s CORE relief organization has been distributing hygiene kits and cash assistance.

