(Bloomberg) -- Thai stocks linked to domestic consumption are set to be key beneficiaries as political parties pledge to unleash $92 billion of stimulus heading into a May 14 general election.

The policies pledged by nine major political parties in Thailand’s second general since a 2014 coup may prove a near-term catalyst for the country’s beaten down stocks, according to money managers and analysts. Consumer staples, banks and property companies’ shares, along with those linked to firms with executives shifting into politics are seen as key beneficiaries.

Thai Politicians Dangle $92 Billion Worth of Campaign Promises

With the opposition seeking to end a near-decade rule by ex-generals including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and their associates, the biggest difference in the economic policies of the major parties contesting the poll is how much money they’re offering voters.

Thailand’s stocks have climbed more than 4% from a March low, outperforming the regional gauge in the period and narrowing its year-to-date losses. The measure has rallied in the three months before the past five elections, with an average return of 5.5% and similar gains in the month following the poll, according to Kasikorn Securities Pcl and Maybank Securities Thailand Pcl.

Hopes that a new administration will deliver may be premature, with Nomura Holdings Inc. predicting a fall in state spending due to the delay in forming a government. The nation’s economy has lagged behind Southeast Asian peers with a post-pandemic recovery of 2.6% growth last year compared with 8.7% and 7.4% for Malaysia and Vietnam, respectively.

As an economic recovery gathers pace with a rebound in tourism, Thailand’s central bank may this week decide on a fifth straight interest rate increase to ward off price pressures.

Bloomberg spoke to money managers and analysts on the best strategies for investors ahead of the vote.

Wijit Arayapisit, strategist, Maybank Securities Thailand

The stock market tends to have positive expectations of changes on optimism about the acceleration of new economic stimulus measures to support the economy for better growth

Industry sectors that tend to improve well before the election are information and communication technology, media, commerce and food

Recommended stocks include Advanced Info Service Pcl, Com7 Pcl and Thai Union Group Pcl

Investors must also consider the polarity of government formation after the election

Padon Vannarat, strategist, Yuanta Securities Thailand Co.

Money spent on this coming election is expected to be about 60 billion baht ($1.76 billion) to 70 billion baht, exceeding most other previous polls, which averaged about 50 billion baht

New legislation allows political parties to boost their campaign spending

This will benefit the domestic economy and industries such as retail, banking, beverage, telecommunication and media

Companies with links to some political parties, such as Sansiri Pcl, SC Asset Corp Pcl and Praram 9 Hospital Pcl, will also get a boost from the rising popularity of related politicians

Varorith Chirachon, analyst, SCB Asset Management Co.

The election is positive for the market because all political parties are campaigning for more spending that would boost the economy and companies’ earnings

The poll will offer relief for Thai equities after the global banking crisis

After the election, the market will also benefit from any new government implementing fiscal and stimulus spending to meet their campaign pledges

Sectors to benefit are those linked to domestic consumption such as commerce and media

The return of Chinese tourists will also boost tourism growth further, providing a key catalyst for the stock market

Srikanya Yathip, secretary-general of Thailand’s Government Pension Fund

Government fiscal stimulus and the central bank’s prudent monetary policy have really supported Thailand’s economic recovery, despite Russia-Ukraine tension and US interest rate increases

The election will be another catalyst for the economy in addition to the return of Chinese tourists

High inflation and weak exports will still pose the key risks to the stock market

The new government’s economic stimulus will boost investors’ confidence and the stock market

Nuttachart Mekmasin, strategist, Trinity Securities Co.

Normally, domestic demand sectors outperform during the pre-election period due to consumer impulse spending and expectations of infrastructure projects

Banks, commerce, property, media, construction material and services stand to gain most, with a drop in the SET Index to 1,580-1,600 presenting a safe zone for accumulation

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.