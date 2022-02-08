Feb 8, 2022
Here's how key the Ambassador Bridge is to U.S.-Canada trade
BNN Bloomberg,
Food costs likely to go up from ongoing bridge blockades: Sylvain Charlebois
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge has been ground to a halt as people protesting vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions have closed access to the bridge.
The bridge itself is one of the most important trade links between the U.S. and Canada. Here are some key numbers behind the bridge:
- 27 per cent: How much two-way traffic the Ambassador Bridge accounts for each year between Canada and the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- US$137 billion: How much trade the Ambassador Bridge accounted for in 2021, according to WorldCity, a trade data consultancy.
- $2.2 billion: The value of goods that was imported into Ontario from Michigan in December, according to Statistics Canada.
- US$921.2 million: The value of passenger vehicles imported to Canada in December 2021, the largest commodity by dollar-value between the U.S. and Canada, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- 1.398 million: The number of trucks that entered Canada from Michigan in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- 2.3 kilometres: The length of the Ambassador Bridge, according to the bridge's website.