Here's how key the Ambassador Bridge is to U.S.-Canada trade

Food costs likely to go up from ongoing bridge blockades: Sylvain Charlebois

Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge has been ground to a halt as people protesting vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions have closed access to the bridge.

The bridge itself is one of the most important trade links between the U.S. and Canada. Here are some key numbers behind the bridge: