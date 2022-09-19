Here’s How Much a New Monthly Mortgage Payment Has Surged in 10 US Metros

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US have soared alongside Federal Reserve rate hikes. According to Bankrate, the average 30-year mortgage now stands above 6.3%, the highest since 2008.

And while there are signs that the market value of homes is weakening, the absolute levels remain extremely high. As such, the cost of a monthly payment has surged.

Of course, a key question now whether today's prices can be sustained given the affordability shock shown below.

Here’s what it looks like in 10 different metro areas.

Austin, Texas

Boise, Idaho

Akron, Ohio

Miami, Florida

New York/NJ/Long Island

Los Angeles, California

Washington, D.C./Arlington/Alexandria

Silicon Valley, California

Tucson, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

