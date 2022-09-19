40m ago
Here’s How Much a New Monthly Mortgage Payment Has Surged in 10 US Metros
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US have soared alongside Federal Reserve rate hikes. According to Bankrate, the average 30-year mortgage now stands above 6.3%, the highest since 2008.
And while there are signs that the market value of homes is weakening, the absolute levels remain extremely high. As such, the cost of a monthly payment has surged.
Of course, a key question now whether today's prices can be sustained given the affordability shock shown below.
Here’s what it looks like in 10 different metro areas.
Austin, Texas
Boise, Idaho
Akron, Ohio
Miami, Florida
New York/NJ/Long Island
Los Angeles, California
Washington, D.C./Arlington/Alexandria
Silicon Valley, California
Tucson, Arizona
El Paso, Texas
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.