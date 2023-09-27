Canada’s top athletes are making millions playing their sport and are doing pretty well on social media as well.

A new report from the online casino platform PlayOJO found that Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is the most influential Canadian athlete, raking in a whopping $87,176 per sponsored Instagram post and $113,424 per sponsored reel.

In the past year, Davies has sent out 20 sponsored reels and six sponsored posts to his 5.4 million followers, with partnerships including the Bank of Montreal, Nike, BioSteel and EA Sports, among others.

In total, five basketball players – Tristan Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett – cracked the Top 10 list, while Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., retired MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre, the WWE’s Adam Copeland and tennis player Genie Bouchard also made the list.

“It’s fascinating to see which Canadian players and sports have the most influence on social media and who has the opportunity to make significant earnings outside of their sport,” a spokesperson for PlayOJO wrote in a news release.

“Soccer has always been known for its global popularity, but it’s interesting to see the primary sport in the top 10 is basketball, and a range of sports, such as tennis and MMA, also making an appearance.”