Here’s How Much Tax Australians Will Pay Under New Stage Three Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s wealthiest are set to lose out as the government tweaks tax changes to help low- and middle-income earners struggling with soaring living costs.

The biggest losers under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s new policy will be Australians earning over A$190,000 ($125,000). While they will still receive a tax cut, it will only be about half of what they had been promised.

The biggest winners are people earning less than A$135,000, who will receive a much bigger tax reduction than under the previous plan.

What does this mean for you?

According to Albanese, under his government’s reforms everyone will now get a tax cut.

In his speech on Thursday, Albanese highlights that someone earning A$50,000 will now receive a tax cut of A$929 a year. Originally, there was almost no benefit for this cohort.

At an average wage of A$73,000, individuals will get a tax cut of more than A$1,500 a year, double what was originally proposed.

Any Australian earning over A$100,000 a year will get a A$2,100 a year tax cut, about A$800 more than had previously been legislated.

However, for individuals earning A$200,000 or more, their tax will be about A$4,500 per person, about half what was originally promised.

What is Australia’s current tax system?

Under the current tax system, there are five separate income brackets for Australian income earners:

All income earned up to A$18,200 is tax free

After reaching A$18,200, you pay 19% of your earnings up to A$45,000

After reaching A$45,000, you pay 32.5% of earnings up to A$120,000

After reaching A$120,000, you pay 37% of earnings up to A$180,000

Above A$180,000, earnings are taxed at 45%

According to Albanese, the average Australian salary is about A$73,000.

What did the original tax cuts intend?

Tax cuts legislated under the former Coalition government were designed to target bracket creep, where pay rises to keep pace with inflation push earnings into a higher tax range, although many argued the plan was too generous to high-income earners.

They were first announced in 2018 and at the 2022 election, Labor promised to implement them in full.

Under the former government’s plan:

All income earned up to A$18,200 is tax free

After reaching A$18,200, you pay 19% on earnings up to A$45,000

After reaching A$45,000, you pay 30% on earnings up to A$200,000

After reaching A$200,000, earnings are taxed at 45%

The biggest change was the removal of the 32.5% and 37% tax brackets, replacing them with a flat 30%.

What is the new tax cut plan

The Labor government’s proposal aims to deliver cost-of-living relief for low- and middle-income earners:

All income earned up to A$18,200 is tax free

After reaching A$18,200, you pay 16% on earnings up to A$45,000

After reaching A$45,000, you pay 30% on earnings up to A$135,000

After reaching A$135,000, you pay 37% on earnings up to A$190,000

After reaching A$190,000, earnings are taxed at 45%

The biggest change compared to the original plan is the 37% tax rate is retained. In return, the two lowest tax brackets are reduced.

