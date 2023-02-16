Here's how you can prepare for a potential layoff in the middle of your career

Amid the growing risk of a recession and mass layoffs in sectors like technology, one personal finance expert is flagging that looking for a new job can be particularly difficult for Canadians that are in the middle of their career and may have been with the same organization for an extended period of time.

Bruce Sellery, the chief executive officer of Credit Canada, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday that there are steps individuals can take to prepare for a potential layoff.

“Three things, prepare financially, practically and emotionally,” Sellery said.

To prepare financially, he said you can look at your cash flow, start an emergency fund and eliminate credit card debt. To prepare practically, people can start updating their resume and LinkedIn profile, Sellery said.

“The third thing is the emotional stuff and this is a big challenge for people. I think I'd say be prepared that it could happen. It could always have happened, but there's just a lot more talk about these days [about layoffs],” he said.

