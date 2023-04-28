(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will undertake an expansive review of US bank rules in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, a top official said Friday following a detailed report on the bank’s collapse.

Michael Barr, the Fed vice chair for supervision, outlined a slew of potential changes to how the Fed oversees financial institutions, from capital and liquidity requirements to annual stress testing. The changes would not require legislative approval, a senior Fed official told reporters Friday, but would likely take several years to complete.

Read more: Fed Seeks Broad Changes to Bank Rules in Aftermath of SVB

In a letter accompanying the SVB report, Barr said the Fed should evaluate regulation and supervision in several key areas:

Interest-rate risk, an area that SVB failed to manage “appropriately” and the Fed failed to push hard enough

Liquidity risk, including risks from uninsured deposits and the treatment of held-to-maturity securities

Considering applying standardized liquidity requirements to a broader set of firms

Capital requirements, including broadening the group of firms that must take into account unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities

Incentive compensation standards that better encourage bank managers to mind risks

Stress-testing requirements, which the Fed eased in 2019 for mid-size banks like SVB

Barr also recommended changes to how the Fed supervises banks on the ground, including:

Paying closer attention to particular risks posed by firms with rapid growth or other special factors, such as concentration, regardless of asset size

Requiring, in individual cases, additional capital or liquidity for firms with inadequate capital planning, liquidity risk management or governance and controls. For example: “Limits on capital distributions or incentive compensation could be appropriate and effective in some cases”

Developing a culture that “empowers supervisors,” after staff members failed to act quickly or forcefully on SVB

Encouraging supervisors to think through potential “tail events with severe consequences”

