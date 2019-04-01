Here’s the Latest Tally of Congress Members Not Seeking Re-Election

(Bloomberg) -- The following table lists members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House who aren’t seeking re-election in 2020 or who vacated their seats or died during the current 116th Congress.

Departing Senators

Departing House Members

House Vacancies

Note: NC-09 is vacant because of a contested election

(Ben Ray Lujan running for the Senate.)

