Here's the Lineup for the Second Democratic Presidential Debate

(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee and CNN unveiled the list of candidates who will take part in the second presidential primary debates of the 2020 election.

The debates will take place in Detroit on July 30 and 31 with 10 candidates on each stage. The group participating each night will be selected at random in a live draw on CNN on Thursday. Each night’s slate will be designed to feature a mix of high-polling and low-polling contenders.

Below are the candidates who have qualified based on the DNC rules.

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, spiritual healer

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado

Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland

Steve Bullock: Montana governor

To qualify, the DNC required a threshold of at least 1% support in major polls, or 65,000 individual donations from at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates qualified under at least one criteria, the DNC would decide who to cut.

The candidates who won’t make the second debate are Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts and Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who joined the race this month, didn’t qualify because he hasn’t been included in polls.

