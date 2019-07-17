Jul 17, 2019
Here's the Lineup for the Second Democratic Presidential Debate
(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee and CNN unveiled the list of candidates who will take part in the second presidential primary debates of the 2020 election.
The debates will take place in Detroit on July 30 and 31 with 10 candidates on each stage. The group participating each night will be selected at random in a live draw on CNN on Thursday. Each night’s slate will be designed to feature a mix of high-polling and low-polling contenders.
Below are the candidates who have qualified based on the DNC rules.
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey
- Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor
- Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
- Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York
- Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California
- Jay Inslee, Washington governor
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, spiritual healer
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
- Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado
- Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio
- John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
- Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
- John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland
- Steve Bullock: Montana governor
To qualify, the DNC required a threshold of at least 1% support in major polls, or 65,000 individual donations from at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates qualified under at least one criteria, the DNC would decide who to cut.
The candidates who won’t make the second debate are Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts and Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who joined the race this month, didn’t qualify because he hasn’t been included in polls.
