(Bloomberg) -- The first-quarter numbers are in for several of the biggest hedge fund managers who invest billions of dollars across strategies and asset classes. For the most part, the results are underwhelming.

Of six major funds for which returns were available, all underperformed the broader global equity market, which rallied the most in nine years last quarter. With bond indexes also gaining, the pressure on hedge funds to prove their mettle -- and justify their fees -- continues. The average multi-strategy hedge fund gained 1.24 percent, according to preliminary asset-weighted estimates by Eurekahedge.

The main fund at Ken Griffin’s $29 billion Citadel is leading the large multi-manager platform firms, which count on small teams of traders to manage money independently from one another. Here’s how their flagships did, according to people with knowledge of the matter:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, whose multi-strategy hedge fund isn’t structured as a platform, beat them all. That fund, which managed $10.4 billion as of Dec. 31, gained 7.93 percent in the first three months of the year, according to a company filing.

The S&P 500 index handed investors returns of 14 percent and U.S. high-yield bonds made 7.3 percent, according to the Bloomberg Barclays indexes. U.S. investment-grade debt edged higher for a third-straight quarter.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katia Porzecanski in New York at kporzecansk1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Alan Mirabella, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.