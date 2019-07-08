Here's What Analysts Are Saying About Deutsche Bank's Overhaul

(Bloomberg) -- Analysts welcomed Deutsche Bank AG’s restructuring plan, even as they said costs may be higher than estimated and said the new targets for the bank may be too ambitious.

The overhaul, announced Sunday, includes the downsizing of its investment bank, the elimination of 18,000 jobs, the creation of a bad bank and changes to its management team. The bank is also canceling the dividend for this year and next. Delivery of the plan will be key and some questions still remain, analysts said.

Deutsche Bank shares have lost more than a quarter of their value in the past year and the bank’s management is counting on the restructuring to win back investors’ confidence.

Here’s what analysts are saying about Deutsche Bank’s plans:

Goldman Sachs, Jernej Omahen (neutral)

Scope and scale of announcements surprised as it shows a very deep restructuring

Size of new run-off unit at 74 billion euros of risk-weighed assets is meaningfully bigger than expected

Costs of restructuring of 7.4 billion euros will be higher than estimated

New profitability targets of achieving an 8% return on tangible equity in 2022 is below estimate of the bank’s cost of equity, low vs peers and ambitious for the bank

Some structural challenges at the bank remain such as the absence of a high-return platform, high funding costs and uncertainty around the scope of its investment bank

RBC, Anke Reingen (Underperform)

The overhaul is more radical than expected, may support shares in the short term

Profitability will remain low in the near term and there is little visibility on its ability to improve returns

There is a risk the bank will have to increase capital; “it is surprising that regulators allow DBK to run with a minimum CET 1 ratio of 12.5%”

Citi, Andrew Coombs, Nicholas Herman

Restructuring charges of 7.4 billion euros are heavier than anticipated, spread out over four years

Targets may prove optimistic

