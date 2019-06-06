Here’s What Analysts Have to Say as Fiat Walks Away From Renault

(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s pullout from merger talks with French counterpart Renault SA pushes the two carmakers to strengthen or renew previous ties with other rivals, according to analysts. Citigroup Inc. cut Renault shares after the news, while RBC was more optimistic, saying that the offer highlighted unlocked value in the firm.

Renault shares plunged as much as 8% in Paris trading Thursday while Fiat Chrysler dropped 3.8% after the Italian-American manufacturer said it’s withdrawing a proposal to combine, after Renault’s board postponed a decision. Shares of both companies had soared last week on news of the deal. The French state, Renault’s biggest shareholder and the most important voice on the board, had requested deliberations be put off to a later date.

Here’s a roundup of what analysts are saying:

Citigroup, Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary

(Cuts Renault to neutral)

Broker lowers Renault recommendation citing no deal and consensus 2020 expectations being “too high.” Notes that Renault faces cost headwinds to meet tighter environmental rules

Citi had previously held off on downgrading amid Fiat Chrysler proposal as deal “looked extremely accretive for Renault’s earnings” and market priced in some synergies

RBC, Tom Narayan

(Top Pick rating on Renault)

Renault share-price drop is unlikely to erase all its earlier gains as Fiat Chrysler’s offer “highlighted to the market the unlocked value” of the French carmaker

Deal’s collapse may also unlock value of Renault partner Nissan and push them closer in their alliance

RBC still likes concept of a Fiat-Renault combination, doesn’t rule a deal out completely

Jefferies, Philippe Houchois

(Rates Renault and Fiat both buy)

Fiat Chrysler has wider strategic options, with Renault shares having more downside risk in the near term

Merger ratio, Renault stock outperformance showed investors were supportive of a deal

Broker queries why the French state is emphasizing Nissan alliance “to the detriment of Renault’s strategic options”

Oddo BHF

(Rates Renault buy, Fiat neutral)

Offer’s collapse will add pressure on Renault to solidify the Nissan partnership

Pullout could potentially revive earlier speculation on a Fiat Chrysler-PSA Group tie-up

