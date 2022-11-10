(Bloomberg) -- China’s top Communist Party leaders on Thursday held the first publicly known gathering on handling Covid-19 since speculation of a shift in Beijing’s strategy went viral, stoking gains in the nation’s stocks.

President Xi Jinping chaired the Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee meeting weeks after he led a once-in-five-years overhaul of the top panel’s membership.

It was the first gathering of the committee to discuss Covid-19 policy since early May. The following list showcases key differences between the official readouts of the two meetings.

  • The latest statement omitted a vow to “fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects our country’s Covid-control policy.” It also left out language from May saying the strategy of lockdowns and mass testing “can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective.”
  • The Standing Committee left out a May 6 note saying “China has a large elderly population with insufficient overall medical resources, as well as imbalances in regional development. Relaxing Covid controls would lead to large-scale infections, a surge in serious cases and deaths, damaging the economy and people’s health.”
  • The Politburo’s supreme seven-member decision-making body now calls for “more resolute and decisive anti-epidemic measures to be taken.” The rationale is to contain the spread of the virus and -- importantly -- “restore the normal order of work and life as soon as possible.”
  • It adds that “the epidemic’s impact on economic and social development ought to be minimized.”
  • The top leaders underscored that “efforts must be made to adhere to science-based and targeted epidemic response.”
  • The November meeting also demands strengthened efforts in the research and development of vaccines and drug therapies.
  • The latest gathering stresses an objection to superfluous policy steps and to a one-size-fits-all approach to fight the pandemic.
  • November’s language fails to reiterate the missive for “testing anyone that should get tested, quarantining anyone that should be isolated and hospitalizing anyone that should be treated.”
  • China’s New Leaders Back a More Targeted Covid Zero Approach
  • Xi Moves to Silence Covid Zero Critics in Sign of Brewing Tumult
  • Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake
  • China to Face Major Challenge When Exiting Covid Zero: Nomura

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.