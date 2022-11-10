(Bloomberg) -- China’s top Communist Party leaders on Thursday held the first publicly known gathering on handling Covid-19 since speculation of a shift in Beijing’s strategy went viral, stoking gains in the nation’s stocks.

President Xi Jinping chaired the Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee meeting weeks after he led a once-in-five-years overhaul of the top panel’s membership.

It was the first gathering of the committee to discuss Covid-19 policy since early May. The following list showcases key differences between the official readouts of the two meetings.

The latest statement omitted a vow to “fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects our country’s Covid-control policy.” It also left out language from May saying the strategy of lockdowns and mass testing “can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective.”

The Standing Committee left out a May 6 note saying “China has a large elderly population with insufficient overall medical resources, as well as imbalances in regional development. Relaxing Covid controls would lead to large-scale infections, a surge in serious cases and deaths, damaging the economy and people’s health.”

The Politburo’s supreme seven-member decision-making body now calls for “more resolute and decisive anti-epidemic measures to be taken.” The rationale is to contain the spread of the virus and -- importantly -- “restore the normal order of work and life as soon as possible.”

It adds that “the epidemic’s impact on economic and social development ought to be minimized.”

The top leaders underscored that “efforts must be made to adhere to science-based and targeted epidemic response.”

The November meeting also demands strengthened efforts in the research and development of vaccines and drug therapies.

The latest gathering stresses an objection to superfluous policy steps and to a one-size-fits-all approach to fight the pandemic.

November’s language fails to reiterate the missive for “testing anyone that should get tested, quarantining anyone that should be isolated and hospitalizing anyone that should be treated.”

China’s New Leaders Back a More Targeted Covid Zero Approach

Xi Moves to Silence Covid Zero Critics in Sign of Brewing Tumult

Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

China to Face Major Challenge When Exiting Covid Zero: Nomura

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.