(Bloomberg) -- Greetings from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Here are five news stories from the Square Mile and beyond that caught our eye this week.1) London’s Square Mile Struggles to Find Its Way in Brexit BritainThe City of London is in danger of becoming a mere “regional stock market” down the line unless it significantly raises its game.2) UK’s Mortgage Market Feels the Heat From Rising RatesThe UK’s bleak economic outlook and rising interest rates are finally biting into the country’s housing market.3) Barclays Earnings Miss as Legal Costs Overshadow Trading JumpThe bank’s profit fell more than expected in the second quarter after it booked charges and penalties in the US, marring a strong period for the bank’s bond traders.

4) UK Chief’s Ouster Exposes Clash at $769 Billion Kuwait FundThe abrupt departure of a key executive at the $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority was triggered by an internal feud, a spat that’s offering a rare public glimpse into the workings of the secretive fund.

5) Private Equity’s Top Lawyers Enjoy Prized Access to PE FundsKirkland & Ellis became the world’s highest-grossing law firm in part by advising private-equity clients through an industry super-cycle. Its belief in the asset class didn’t stop there.

