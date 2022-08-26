(Bloomberg) -- Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Here are five news stories from the Square Mile and beyond that caught our eye this week.

1) Fed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectAll eyes are on this weekend’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, featuring central bankers from around the world.2) Buy-Now-Pay-Later Tech Pioneers Squeezed as Big Banks Muscle InTech mavericks who made buy-now-pay-later an option for shoppers worldwide are grappling with mounting losses and investor skepticism. Now big finance is on their tail.3) London’s Stock Market Misery GrowsA rise in companies fleeing the UK stock market is another blow to London’s status as Europe’s top financial center, adding to the gloom around a lack of initial public offerings.

4) Schneider Considers Buyout of £8.9 Billion Software Firm AvevaSchneider Electric said it’s considering a bid to buy out minority shareholders of industrial software developer Aveva Group.5) The City of London’s Hottest Hotel Is Struggling to Bounce BackThe Ned, the glamorous hotel and members club in the heart of the City of London, is having a hard time recovering from the fallout of Covid-19 and the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.