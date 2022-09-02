(Bloomberg) -- Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Here are five news stories from the Square Mile and beyond that caught our eye this week.

1) City of London Sees Potential in Liz Truss’s ‘Radical’ PoliciesThe City is a “jewel in the crown of the UK economy,” according to the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson in a few days — but what will Truss do to improve its fortunes? 2) Barclays Exits Absa Group in Latest Retreat from AfricaThe British bank completed plans to sell off its South African banking unit. 3) London Hedge Fund Founder Arrested in SpainThe arrest of Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips for alleged foreign-exchange market manipulation is sending ripples across the hedge fund industry and beyond.

4) London Super Prime Keeps Flying as Property Market WobblesDid you know you can buy a multi-million pound house via WhatsApp? Well, you probably can't. But some Londoners can.5) Abrdn Exits FTSE 100 in Fresh Blow to British Money ManagerThe fund manager formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen is now a former blue-chip.

