(Bloomberg) -- Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Here are five news stories from the Square Mile and beyond that caught our eye this week.

1) Kwarteng Promises ‘Big Bang 2’ Reforms to Boost City of LondonKwasi Kwarteng, the UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer, told industry leaders the government will pursue sweeping financial reforms to unleash growth and competitiveness.2) Lloyd’s of London to Pay Some Staff £2,500 Cost-of-Living BonusThe insurance market will pay staff earning less than £75,000 an extra £2,500 to help cover rising living costs as UK inflation hits multi-decade highs. 3) Revolut Wants to Compete With PayPal and Apple at Online CheckoutsRevolut Pay has signed up retailers including Prestashop, WH Smith Plc and Funky Pigeon, and will be available within the airline industry in the coming months, the London-based fintech said.

4) UK Banks May Write Off £41 Billion in Loans Due to Recession, Credit Suisse SaysThe estimates are based on an economic contraction of between 1.5% and 4%, according to analysts at the bank. The write-offs would be 40% to 90% above regular “through-the-cycle” levels, they added.5) HSBC Markets Chief Returns From Break to Work With CEOHSBC Holdings Plc’s co-head of its global banking and markets business, Georges Elhedery, returned to the bank after a six-month sabbatical, and will initially work on projects directly for CEO Noel Quinn.

