Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Kwasi Kwarteng is out, prime ministerial U-turns are in and the Bank of England is about to end its backstop. Here’s five stories that sum up the past five days.

1) Kwarteng Pays Price for Tax Cuts Planned for Years With TrussUK Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer. He’d only been in the job since September 6, but it was certainly a memorable stint. Jeremy Hunt will replace him.2) Truss Dumps Plan to Freeze UK Corporate Tax After Firing AllyIn an effort to save her premiership, Truss is reversing a central part of her government’s unfunded tax-cutting agenda.3) Champagne Flows at Pension Gathering in Midst of a UK CrisisWith uncanny timing, British pension experts met at an annual conference in Liverpool this week. Here’s what the mood was like.4) ‘Secretive’ OnlyFans Tries to Open Up in Move to MainstreamIf you need a break from the markets chaos, have a read of this interview with OnlyFans executives, who mapped out their plan to highlight less-explicit content, said they were looking at open banking partnerships, and claimed public reaction had convinced financial institutions to continue working with them.5) The End of the Great Chinese Love Affair With French VineyardsAfter a week like that, I think we all deserve an escape to the country. Here’s a look at how China’s frenzied buying of Bordeaux vineyards has all but fizzled out as limits on capital outflows and the pandemic curbed investments.

