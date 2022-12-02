(Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton and listen to our weekly podcast In the City.

Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Hedge funds are looking to penalize new hires who back out of job offers, UK banks aren’t exactly embracing the bonus cap removal while one intrepid City worker is quitting finance to sell Harleys. Here’s five stories that sum up the past five days.

1) Barclays CEO Says He Has ‘Curable’ Non-Hodgkin LymphomaBarclays boss C.S. Venkatakrishnan has been diagnosed with a form of lymphoma and will undergo treatment for several months. He will continue to work while being treated.2) Hedge Funds Millennium, Brevan Howard Move to Fine New Hires That Back OutThe firms want to penalize traders who back out of job contracts as competition for talent in the industry heats up. 3) Banks Face a Fresh Bonus Cap Battle — With Their London TradersLenders are weighing up their response to UK government’s pledge to scrap the bonus cap. A return to higher bonuses and lower salaries could be problematic.4) HSBC to Close a Quarter of Its UK Bank Branch Network Next YearThe bank says it will shut 114 sites as it pushes more of its customers to use its online services.5) Former Vanguard Senior Manager Ditches Finance to Sell HarleysHere’s why a portfolio manager with 30-years in finance stepped away to sell motorcycles.

