Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Visions for a “Big Bang 2.0” fizzle, there was a big fine for Santander UK and business leaders are warming up to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. Here’s five stories that sum up the past five days.

1) UK Vision of ‘Big Bang’ for City Dropped From Post-Brexit PlanThe Edinburgh reforms are a far cry from the dramatic reforms in the 1980s that made London a global financial center that some had hoped. 2) JPMorgan Takes $70 Million Hit on Europe High-Yield Trading DeskA JPMorgan trading desk is nursing a $70 million loss after outsized bets on bonds and credit swaps soured.3) Santander Hit by UK Fine for Lax Money-Laundering ControlsThe UK financial watchdog fined Santander’s UK unit £108 million after repeated anti-money laundering failures. The bank’s CEO apologized.4) We’re Prepared to Work With Labour, Say UK Business ChiefsA Canary Wharf get-together underlined how British business leaders are getting increasingly cosy with the Labour Party. 5) Chris Rokos to Raise New $3 Billion After Hedge Fund SoarsAnd finally, billionaire Chris Rokos is raising fresh capital as his macro hedge fund heads for a record year of gains.

